Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $832,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $319,548,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.72. 17,081,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,744,895. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $440.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.76.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.