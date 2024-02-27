Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 791.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,376,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,927,000 after acquiring an additional 704,203 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,157,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 152,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.84. 6,250,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.