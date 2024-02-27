Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $640,407,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after buying an additional 1,233,809 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 675,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,144. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1302 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.