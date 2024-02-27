Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $232,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IHI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 366,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,426. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $58.20.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

