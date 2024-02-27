Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.53. The stock had a trading volume of 151,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,808. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,295 shares of company stock worth $1,653,383 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

