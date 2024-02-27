Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,682. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.