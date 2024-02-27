Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,258,000 after buying an additional 1,204,684 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. 1,598,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on O. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

