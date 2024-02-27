Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. 3,598,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,217. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

