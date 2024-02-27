Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 564,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

