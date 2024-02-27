Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,434. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $82.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

