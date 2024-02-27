Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 283 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.85. The stock had a trading volume of 344,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,010. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $179.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.