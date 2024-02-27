Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2295 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Beach Energy Price Performance
BCHEY stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
About Beach Energy
