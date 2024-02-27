Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.
Baytex Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
BTE opened at C$4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.06.
Baytex Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
