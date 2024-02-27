Barclays Upgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,499,606 shares of company stock valued at $98,802,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

