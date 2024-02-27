Barclays Increases Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $78.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,119,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,002,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

