Barclays Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $316.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $326.00 to $316.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.84.

Workday Trading Down 2.4 %

WDAY stock traded down $7.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,600. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.83. Workday has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.00, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after buying an additional 335,595 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

