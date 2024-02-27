Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 2,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter.

In other Bank of the James Financial Group news, Director William C. Bryant III bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,919 shares in the company, valued at $779,028. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

