Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 812 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,581. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

