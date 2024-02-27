Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 2,880 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 2.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 540,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,078. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.