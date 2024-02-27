Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.71.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $373.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.15 and its 200-day moving average is $326.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $375.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

