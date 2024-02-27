Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 4,325 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 0.1 %

NTR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 741,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 85.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.