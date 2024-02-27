Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of DD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.52. 968,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,385. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

