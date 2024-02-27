Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $76.05. 4,295,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,507,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 861.21 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Evercore upped their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

