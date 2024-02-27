Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 58.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ASML by 65.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $945.63. The stock had a trading volume of 458,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $818.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $703.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $959.46. The company has a market capitalization of $373.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

