Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 2,181 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIGI. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after buying an additional 393,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,951,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 542,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after buying an additional 230,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 200,792 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after buying an additional 171,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.02. 179,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

