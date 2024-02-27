Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 1,634 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,006,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,832 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 140,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 570,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,666. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,092.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

