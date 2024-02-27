Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 623 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,339,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Open Text were worth $82,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 221,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

