Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,382,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148,215 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.82% of Cenovus Energy worth $320,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 62.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,390,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,864,000 after buying an additional 1,653,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

CVE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,319,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

