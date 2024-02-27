Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 27,027 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,925,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.70% of Sun Life Financial worth $484,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $67,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. 2,972,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,837. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.