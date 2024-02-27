Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,317,996 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Intel worth $103,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,661,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,304,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

