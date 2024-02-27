Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21, reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.