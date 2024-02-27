Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,171,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,305 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 1.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $381,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 614,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.38%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

