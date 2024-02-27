Bank of Nova Scotia Has $583.20 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,958,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 401,184 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $583,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

SU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

