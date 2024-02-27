Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.33 Billion Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 6.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,330,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.71. 307,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

