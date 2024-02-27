Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.78% of Teck Resources worth $172,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,080 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,412 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.58. 823,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.