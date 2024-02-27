Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $146,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.33.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $766.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $794.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $658.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.27. The stock has a market cap of $728.64 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

