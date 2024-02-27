Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72,278 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $248,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,028.52.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $9.36 on Tuesday, reaching $1,299.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,178.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $994.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.18 and a 1 year high of $1,319.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $608.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

