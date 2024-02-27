Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 154,364 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $115,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.16. 48,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,015. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.