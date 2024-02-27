Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.36% of CAE worth $101,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CAE by 678.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 85.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. 177,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

