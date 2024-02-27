Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 65,953 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,249,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.87% of Barrick Gold worth $221,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $631,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 6,522,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,492,705. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

