Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 28,224 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,551,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cameco were worth $180,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,341,000 after purchasing an additional 493,514 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. 2,209,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,452. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

