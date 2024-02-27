Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 22,120 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,237,301 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.85% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $192,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $275,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 173.8% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 734,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,460,000 after buying an additional 159,069 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.1% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 99,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,594. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.