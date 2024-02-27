Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Raises Dividend to €0.60 Per Share

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of €0.60 ($0.65) per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 4.3 %
LON:BIRG traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8.26 ($0.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,044. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.74 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.03 ($0.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.70. The stock has a market cap of £87.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.21.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Domino’s Q4 2023 report: Hot and fresh or cold and crusty?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.