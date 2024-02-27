Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Raises Dividend to €0.60 Per Share

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of €0.60 ($0.65) per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 4.3 %

LON:BIRG traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8.26 ($0.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,044. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.74 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.03 ($0.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.70. The stock has a market cap of £87.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.21.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

