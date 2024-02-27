Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 53,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,641,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,116,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

