Banco Macro (BMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Banco Macro Price Performance
BMA stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $37.37.
Banco Macro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.5958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
