Bamco Inc. NY Sells 70,911 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,911 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for 2.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 8.57% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $822,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,435,000 after purchasing an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.90 and a 1-year high of $528.04. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.