Bamco Inc. NY Sells 63,209 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,209 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up about 4.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 5.97% of Gartner worth $1,599,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Gartner by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,183,000 after acquiring an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gartner by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 0.2 %

IT stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.27. 35,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.00 and its 200 day moving average is $402.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.