Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,600 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 3.55% of Axonics worth $101,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 200.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 11,288 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $764,649.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,152.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 81,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.61. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.