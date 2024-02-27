Bamco Inc. NY Sells 134,983 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,983 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.52% of Trex worth $168,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Trex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Trex by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.61.

NYSE TREX traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

