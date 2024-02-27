Bamco Inc. NY Sells 1,298,955 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298,955 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 4.04% of PENN Entertainment worth $140,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

PENN traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. 1,765,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

